Mary Lunsford
Cincinnati - Mary Helen Lunsford (née Schwier) passed away August 3, 2019 at the age of 88. Mary lived her entire life in Cincinnati. She graduated from Withrow High School in 1949, attended art school and worked as a lettering artist at Gibson Greetings Inc. until her retirement in 1993. She enjoyed the Cincinnati Symphony, Opera and Zoo in addition to traveling, reading and spending time with close friends and family. She leaves behind children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and dear friends but she will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, (Mt Healthy), 7345 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Visitation will begin at 2 PM until the time of the service at 3 PM. Interment will take place on a later date. View a video tribute or pay online condolences at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019