|
|
Mary "Jean" Lutz
Cincinnati - Mary "Jean" Lutz (nee Conner). Beloved wife of the late Carl R. Lutz. Loving mother of David (Sherry) Lutz and Gayle (Brian) Maxwell. Cherished grandmother of Kristie, Kaitlyn, Leann and Jason, and 2 great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Geraldin & Jim Nichols and Shirley & Skip Anschutz. Thursday July 4, 2019. Age 89 years. Visitation 10 AM Tuesday, followed by a 12 Noon Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. If desired memorials may be made to the . www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 8, 2019