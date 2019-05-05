|
Mary Lynn Cooney
Evanston, IL - Mary Lynn Cooney, age 84, of Evanston. Formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio and Larchmont, New York.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Cooney. Loving mother of Michael, Thomas (the late Alexandra), William (Margaret) Cooney, and John (Kelly) Cooney. Proud grandmother of Madeleine, Daniel, Therese, Krystyna and Evelyn. Dear sister of Margaret Bonner and the late Sheila Greenberg.
Memorial Mass May 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Shiel Catholic Center, 2110 Sheridan Road, Evanston, IL, 60202.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shiel Catholic Center. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019