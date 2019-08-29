|
Mary Lynn Wetzel (nee Traber)
Cincinnati - Beloved mother of George Stephen Wetzel and Cathy (Stefan) Rank. Loving grandmother of George Stuart Wetzel, Rebecca (Andrew) Lee, Alexandra and Daniela Rank. Great grandmother of Malaya and Liam Lee. Dear sister of Gail (Bill) Snyder, Joyce (the late Carl) Braun and Cheryl (Tom) Hodapp. Aunt of Jeff (Angela Buchanan) Snyder, Ken Snyder, LeAnne (Eric) Kuefler and Kate (Jimmie) Hatcher. Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Mary's long time caregiver Erreka Peterson. Mary Lynn passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 77. Private visitation. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 12 noon, at St. Clare Church, 1443 Cedar Avenue, College Hill, 45224. Masses in Mary's name would be appreciated. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019