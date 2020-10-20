Mary M. Appelmann
Green Twp. - Mary Margaret Appelmann (nee Twilling), passed away Tuesday, October 20. Age 86. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Joe Appelmann, cherished son Bill Appelmann, brother Robert Twilling, and parents Lewis and Luella (Borgemenke) Twilling. Devoted mother of Joe (Karen) Appelmann, Marian (Lee) Powell, Nancy (Joe) Sodd, Linda (Barry) Kirschner and mother-in-law of Amy Arlinghaus. Dear grandmother of Elyse, Joey, Stacey (Degen), Andrew (Sarah) Alex (Cayli), Lexi, Kaitlin, Dana, Carly, Matthew, Haley, Ethan and great-mother of Isadora, Estelle, Wesley, Lucas, and Rex. Sister of Paul (Pat) Twilling. Sister-in-law of Ruth Haffner, Don Appelmann, and George Appelmann. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. A private graveside service for immediate family only is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati https://www.dsagc.com/
. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com