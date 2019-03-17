Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
Western Hills - Mary M Fluegeman (nee Huber), beloved wife of the late Carl A Fluegeman, loving mother of Stephen (Susan) Fluegeman, devoted grandmother of Desiree Leigh and Stephen C Fluegeman and great grandmother of Caleb Ryan Leigh, sister of Joyce Klaserner, the late Carolyn Bucalo and the late Edward Huber. Died, Thursday March 14, 2019 age 93. Visitation, Friday March 22, in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, 10 AM until the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial to follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crossroad Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
