Mary M. Heroux
Mary Heroux (nee Hensler), age 83, passed away peacefully Saturday July 11th. Preceded in death by her husband Mike Heroux, three brothers and two sisters. Survived by her twin sister and best friend Marge (the late Jerry) Bleh.
Awesome mother of Michelle (Chris) Maxwell, Mindy (Tim) Scully, Michael David, Matt (Shannon), Melissa (Mark) Weber and Maureen Heroux. Grandmother of Sydney Maxwell; Tom (Nicki), Lindsey (Chris) and Rob Scully; Whitney (Matt) Krumpelbeck, Mike (Kristy) Heroux, Lauren Whitton (Tyler Wilson); Nicole and Christopher Weber. Great Grandmother of Ryleigh, Addison, Stella, Charlotte, Olivia and Cameron. She absolutely adored all of them and they gave her great joy. She was an Aunt to many and loved by all who knew her. She found strength in the love of her children and their families.
The way she lived her life - with utmost integrity and silent sacrifice - was an incredible example for us. She was generous, supportive and unselfish, and always put other people before herself. Even though she is gone, she has left a legacy of love, courage and perseverance. The ways she touched our lives will remain with us forever.
A celebration of her life will take place once gatherings due to Covid restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made in her honor to the Cris Collinsworth ProScan Fund, 5400 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati 45213 or the charity of your choice
.