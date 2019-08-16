|
Mary "Mitzi" M. Jones
Springdale - Mary "Mitzi" M. Jones, age 88, joined her husband, Virgil, in eternal life on Aug. 12, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the support of her many friends the day she died in her home in Springdale, OH under the care of Hospice.
Mitzi was born in Hamilton, OH in 1930 and raised her family on a small farm in Liberty Township, where she was an adopted aunt to all the neighborhood kids. She loved gardening, especially roses and grew test roses for Jackson & Perkins. Mitzi was very active in Lakota Schools in support of her children. She loved sports like her father, Joe, and was a great fan of the University of Notre Dame and the Cincinnati Reds. She travelled the world with Dad to awesome places like Cairo, Beirut, and Lagos.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Virgil, her brother, Leo Pogatsch, and her parents, Joe and Rose Pogatsch. Her memory will be forever cherished by her daughters Rosie (Jerry) Baker, Donna (Bill) Lott, Theresa (Tom Jensen) Jones and her son Roy Jones; grandchildren, Michelle (Frank) Marino, Amy (Joe) Schmidt, Samantha and Megan Jensen; great-grandchildren Dylan Marino and Ava Schmidt; loving, lifelong friends Jo Schlembach and Jean Fetherland; and her many friends from Notre Dame Catholic High School, Liberty Township, Walden Ponds, and Maple Knoll.
Visitation Monday, 6 to 8 pm, at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, Pershing Ave., Hamilton OH. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10 am, at St. Michael Church, Creek Rd., Sharonville OH. Burial Tuesday, 12 noon, at Rose Hill Burial Park, Princeton Rd., Hamilton OH. Memorials can be made to the Freestore Foodbank, 1141 Central Parkway, PO Box 692216, Cincinnati, OH 45269-2216. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019