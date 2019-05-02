Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St Jude Church
Mary M. Kipp Obituary
Mary M Kipp

Western Hills - Mary M Kipp (nee Saler), beloved wife of the late Edgar F Kipp, loving mother of Marilyn (Tom) Olson and Edna (Bob Braun) Kipp, loving grandmother of Annette (Rick) Hartman, Angela Olson, Christina Rutherford and Becky (Matt) McDermott, and great grandmother of Ricky and Raelynn Hartman, Abby, Olivia and Eli Questa, Dillon, Melanie and Elise McDermott sister of William Saler, Charlotte Redelman, and the late Frederick and Francis Saler, Clara Merkel, Sr Helen Saler OFM and Martha Clark. Retired Oak Hills School District Bus Driver, and formerly worked for Crosley Co. during WW II and Federated Department Stores. Died, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 age 97. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, Sunday, 2 PM to 4 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10:30 AM, St Jude Church. Burial to follow in Vine Street Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to DayShare, 5915 Glenway Ave (45238) or St Jude School Tuition Fund, 5924 Bridgetown Rd (45248). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 2, 2019
