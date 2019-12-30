|
|
Mary M. Mendel
Cincinnati - (nee Bollmer), beloved wife of the late John Mendel. Loving mother of Jack (Janet, deceased) Chris (Mary), Mark (Jenny), Lori (Don) Kipfer. Beloved grandmother to Julie (Rob) Foppe, Justin, Josh Revelee, Kristin Robb, Michael (Casey) Robb, Alyssa (Jason) Russell, Mariah (Derek) Barrows, Nicholas (Sosia) Kipfer and Tyler (Melanie) Kipfer. Caring aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and survived by 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 4 older sisters and 3 older brothers. Mary was welcomed into God's loving arms on Friday, Dec 27, 2019 Age 89 yrs. Visitation Thursday, Jan 2 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Pike (Delhi). Mass of Christian Burial Fri, Jan 3 10:30 am at St. Jude Catholic Church 5924 Bridgetown Rd (Bridgetown). Burial Our Lady of Victory Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family or the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019