Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
5924 Bridgetown Rd
Bridgetown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mendel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Mendel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Mendel Obituary
Mary M. Mendel

Cincinnati - (nee Bollmer), beloved wife of the late John Mendel. Loving mother of Jack (Janet, deceased) Chris (Mary), Mark (Jenny), Lori (Don) Kipfer. Beloved grandmother to Julie (Rob) Foppe, Justin, Josh Revelee, Kristin Robb, Michael (Casey) Robb, Alyssa (Jason) Russell, Mariah (Derek) Barrows, Nicholas (Sosia) Kipfer and Tyler (Melanie) Kipfer. Caring aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and survived by 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 4 older sisters and 3 older brothers. Mary was welcomed into God's loving arms on Friday, Dec 27, 2019 Age 89 yrs. Visitation Thursday, Jan 2 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson 4619 Delhi Pike (Delhi). Mass of Christian Burial Fri, Jan 3 10:30 am at St. Jude Catholic Church 5924 Bridgetown Rd (Bridgetown). Burial Our Lady of Victory Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family or the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now