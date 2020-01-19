Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schmutte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Schmutte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary M. Schmutte Obituary
Mary M. Schmutte

Cincinnati - Mary (nee Maegley), 93, died peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony "Tony" Schmutte. Devoted mother of Michael (Sandra) Schmutte, Gregory (Ellen) Schmutte, Susan (Daniel) Klett and Nancy (Timothy) Bockerstette. Proud grandmother of Wendy (Alex) Santantonio, Eric Schmutte, Brian (Kristin Boyle) Schmutte, Kyle Schmutte, Alison (Kurt) Shimala, Caroline (Jimmy) Binsbacher, Bethany (fiancé Gabe Kimble) Klett, Julia (Robert) Mueller and Nicholas (Haleigh White) Bockerstette. Great-grandmother of 6 with a 7th on the way. Dear sister of the late Wendel (Marilyn) Maegley. Mary was a graduate of the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:30 am until funeral mass at 10:30 am at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown Rd. Burial St. Joseph New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio Foundation, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243 or the ., Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -