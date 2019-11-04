|
Mary Mahoney
Mahoney, Mary (nee Claunch), devoted wife of the late Roger Mahoney, loving mother of Marty Mahoney and the late Rick Mahoney. Cherished grandmother of Justin Mahoney, Brandy (Chad) Hasselbeck, great-grandmother of Chase and Reese Hasselbeck. Dear sister of Ron (Evelyn) Claunch and the late Maurice Claunch. Also survived by caring relatives and friends. Passed away November 1, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 3172 South Road, Cincinnati, OH 45248, from 11:30 until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM. Remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597, or , P.O.Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019