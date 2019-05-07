|
Mary Margaret Alley
Cheviot - "MiMi". Daughter of the late Bream and Stella (Orschell) Alley, sister of the late George Alley. Life time member of St. Martin of Tours Church and resident of Cheviot, Ohio. Mary was a devoted employee of Abrams Insurance Agency until retirement. She loved square dancing, volunteering and helping friends in need. Mary was a life long friend of the late Peg and Bill Day and daughter Caroline Dreyer, Al and Carol Heidkamp. Also survived by many friends and relatives. Visitation Thursday, May 9, from 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Martin's Church (Cheviot). Burial St. Aloysius Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Assoc. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 7, 2019