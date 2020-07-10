1/1
Mary Martha Yee
1939 - 2020
Mary Martha Yee

Cincinnati - Mary Martha Yee, age 80, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Yee, loving mother of Jennifer (Erick) Greber, Michelle (Matt) Louis, Ann (Rebecca) Yee, Ben (Heather) Yee, Will (Jenna) Yee. Cherished Grandma to Gracie, Jack, Nick, Will, Kai, Evie, Quinn and Keagan. Dear sister of Barb (late Joe) Williams, Jeanne (Jim) Frede, Dick (Barb) Naltner, late Miriam Naltner, sister-in-law of Hope (Maurice) Lee, late Joseph (Catherine) Yee, late William Yee. Also survived by many fantastic nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Marty was a graduate of Seton High School and Mount St. Joseph. She proudly served as a nurse during the Vietnam War, honorably discharged from the US Navy with a rank of Lieutenant. Her last duty assignment was the USS Breckinridge. After leaving the service, she continued to dedicate her life to caring for others. As a nurse she served at multiple hospitals and health agencies throughout the city. As a community leader she was involved with youth groups, scouts, St. Ignatius parish and her children's schools. Together with Ben, Marty participated in charitable work throughout the city such as Meals on Wheels. In her last 20 years, her passion was focused on her role as a caregiver for her husband, and her work with Stephen Ministry at St. Ignatius.

Throughout her 80 years on this earth, she influenced the lives of countless others, breaking down barriers, and always standing up for what she thought was right. She was generous to everyone, the first person to jump up to help, a gutsy lady, outspoken, fearless, and loving above all else.

Due to COVID, a 'Car Procession Memorial' will be held on Tuesday, July 14th from 9am - 10:30am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 North Bend Road, 45247. A Car Procession Memorial is an opportunity for those to pay their respects while remaining in their cars. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the military organization of your choice. Please visit Marty's obituary online at Mihovk-Rosenacker (www.mrfh.com) for more information.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
Funeral services provided by
MIHOVK ROSENACKER FUNERAL HOME - Cincinnati
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
513-385-0511
July 9, 2020
Unfortunately I never had the pleasure to meet Mary. But what I can tell you, is what a beautiful Child of God she was because of all the beauty, love and joy that came from her precious daughter Jenny, and grandchild Gracie. I don't know the rest of the family to comment on them, but I know Jenny, and how much she loved her parents, loves her sisters and brothers, daughter and husband. To be the person she is, her parents certainly blessed her with a life full of God's love and joy. Linda Kraft
Linda Kraft
Coworker
