Mary Mathews
Green Township - Mary Eileen Mathews (née McMahon) died unexpectedly at her home on September 7, 2019, at the age of 70. Mary was born to the late Thomas and Dolores (Dorie) McMahon on December 31st, 1948. She was the oldest of 5 children, brother Thomas McMahon III, and three sisters, Kathleen Quentin (Bill), Nancy McMahon and the late Michele Menninger (Rich). She was the loving wife and Queen of 43 years to William J. Mathews. Mary has four children whose life she filled with unwavering love and attention: William Mathews Jr, John Mathews, Jennifer Mathews-Stephens (Joe), and Maria Mathews. Mary found her greatest joy and purpose in spending time with her grandchildren, Otis Paul Stephens and Pearl Mary Stephens. Mary's calming nature and quirky sense of humor filled her family and friends with peace and happiness. Mary's laissez-faire attitude and ability to live selflessly for those around her, will be cherished for years to come. Mary was resolute in her faith in God, and confident in herself and the life she chose to lead. As her birthday suggests, Mary's life was a celebration, and she spent every moment of it filling those around her with love. Remember her well. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on FRIDAY at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Northern Kentucky Right to Life.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019