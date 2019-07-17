|
|
Mary Maxwell
Cincinnati - Maxwell, Mary F. (nee Jansing) Beloved wife of the late John H. Maxwell. Loving mother of John L. (Linda), Robert J., Carol, Jean, Laura, and Marian Maxwell. Dear grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 18. Dear sister of Dorothy Inderhees and the late Robert H. Jansing and Ann Cherry. Mary was a Seton High School and Mt. St. Joseph University graduate. Passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation Saturday July 20, 2019 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 2852 Rosebud Dr. Cincinnati, OH.45238. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish or . www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019