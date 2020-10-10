Mary McPhie
Cincinnati - Mary Ella Mendenhall McPhie passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, surrounded by her husband, children, and sister after a courageous, eleven year battle with Parkinson's disease. Mary was born in Glendale, Ohio and is preceded in death by her parents (Walter Stephen Mendenhall and Evelyn Yockey Mendenhall). She is survived by her younger sister Madelaine Mendenhall. Mary is a graduate of Wyoming High School 1962 and the University of Cincinnati 1967. Mary was married to Gus McPhie for 52 years and raised their 4 children: Christi (Bill), Michael (Jennifer), Molly, and Brian (Megan). She leaves behind 6 grandchildren (Andrew, Nathan, Gabriel, Maria, Rowan, and Jordan) and many treasured nieces and nephews.
Mary was a devoted follower of Christ. She spent almost 50 years studying the Bible and memorizing scripture (Prov 3:5-6; John 3:16). Mary was an accomplished artist and occasional teacher, as demonstrated by her extensive and impressive portfolio of more than 100 needlepoint masterpieces, quilting, knitting, and sewing projects. When she wasn't sewing, Mary volunteered her time to her kids' teams and extracurricular activities for over 20 years, running the Snack Shack that was later named in her honor, and assisting with cheerleading teams, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts. Mary fiercely loved and was devoted to her husband Gus and their family. She was always their number one fan. She will be deeply missed and always immeasurably loved, as she loved us.
Visitation Tuesday, October 13 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00, both at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road, 45236. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Mary's honor to the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute, 3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
