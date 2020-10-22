Mary "Molly" Moloney



Cold Spring, KY - Mary Anne "Molly" Moloney, 71, died at her home in Cold Spring KY on October 15, 2020. Born on March 17, 1949, a native of Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late William E. Moloney and Mary A. Furlong Moloney. She received her BA in Education from UK, MA Degree from EKU and a Master's from Miami University. She has resided and worked in the Greater Cincinnati area for more than 30 years.



Her career spanned over 40 years in service to others in colleges and nonprofit agencies. She taught at Sumpter Community College, worked at AVOC and retired from Lighthouse Youth Services.



Molly is survived by her cousin, Richard P.(Sharon) Moloney of Lexington. Her kindness and generosity will be missed by countless friends whose lives she touched.



Her final resting place will be at Spring Grove Cemetery.









