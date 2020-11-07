1/1
Mary Murray Doppler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Murray Doppler

Cincinnati - Mary Murray Doppler passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 94 years of age. She was born on June 22, 1926 in Cincinnati. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years Donald Edward Doppler. She is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa Doppler Mayberry (Joe Olayas) and Lori Doppler Schweppe, and her devoted son-in-law Daniel Schweppe. Proud grandmother of Scott Mayberry, Jake Schweppe and Luke Schweppe. Loving sister of the late Richard Murray and dear sister-in-law of the late Dorothy Diller. Loving aunt of Richard Murray, Michael Murray, John Murray, and Susanne Evans. Mary was a vibrant presence. She was a strong woman in her love of family and friends, fearless in her opinions, and dedicated to doing what was right. There will be a private family burial. Interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. To continue Mary's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Cincinnati Zoo.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved