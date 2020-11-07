Mary Murray Doppler
Cincinnati - Mary Murray Doppler passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 94 years of age. She was born on June 22, 1926 in Cincinnati. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years Donald Edward Doppler. She is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa Doppler Mayberry (Joe Olayas) and Lori Doppler Schweppe, and her devoted son-in-law Daniel Schweppe. Proud grandmother of Scott Mayberry, Jake Schweppe and Luke Schweppe. Loving sister of the late Richard Murray and dear sister-in-law of the late Dorothy Diller. Loving aunt of Richard Murray, Michael Murray, John Murray, and Susanne Evans. Mary was a vibrant presence. She was a strong woman in her love of family and friends, fearless in her opinions, and dedicated to doing what was right. There will be a private family burial. Interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
. To continue Mary's love of animals, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Cincinnati Zoo.