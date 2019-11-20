Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
Mary O. Swanson (nee Ornella) wife of the late Lester Bossert and Robert Swanson, sister of the late Ott and Gino Ornella, dear aunt of Jerry (Judy), Preston (Sherry), Mary Kay, and Pete (Celeste) Ornella, also survived by 6 great-nieces, 2 great-nephews, and 7 great-great nieces and nephews. Nov. 19, 2019. Age 101 years. Residence Milford, formerly of Anderson Twp. and Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Nov. 22, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to the Salvation Army. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
