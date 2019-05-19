|
|
MARY OETERS-MARTINI
Cincinnati - Mary K. (nee Heitz) loving mother of Harry Oeters, Gary (Donna) Oeters, Bill (Sheila) Oeters and Joan (Harold) Day. Devoted grandmother of Lysa (Bill) Kosins, Ryan Oeters, David (Bethe Ferguson) Oeters, Jamie (Cheryl) Oeters, Justin Oeters, Elizabeth (Sam) Austin, Matt Oeters, Tristan (Marie) Krulewitch-Browne, Kelsey Browne, Lydia (Ryan) Bennett and many great-grandchildren. Died May. 12, 2019. Age 91. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday May 20, at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019