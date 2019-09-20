|
Mary Ostendorf Moore
Melbourne, FL - Mary Ostendorf Moore, Melbourne, FL, formerly of Anderson Township, died Mon., Sept. 16, following a long period of declining health. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Irene and her parents, August and Antonia Ostendorf. Preceding her also were two brothers, Joseph and Bernard. In addition to her husband, Gerald, Mary is survived by her sons, Brian V. Moore (Julie), Phoenix, AZ, Thomas E. Moore (Angie), North Palm Beach, FL, and daughter Valerie A. Moore, Boynton Beach, FL, devoted grandmother of Brian Jr., Lauren, Kevin, Eric, Katie and David. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Born in Dayton, OH, Mary attended local parochials schools and later attended Nazareth College, Muskegon, MI. She was later an executive secretary at Frigidaire, in Dayton. From her early years Mary was a sports enthusiast, especially in golf. She played in many leagues and was a member of Royal Oak Golf Club. As a long-time resident of Anderson Township, Mary was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Mary was devoutly religious and took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church. Burial to following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019