Mary P. O'Driscoll
Montgomery - Mary P. Sullivan O'Driscoll, died peacefully Friday February 8th, one month shy of her 99th birthday. Mary was born in Lakewood OH on March 24th, 1920 to William F. Sr. and Wilhemina Sullivan, sister of Lt. Col William Jr, Jane, and Phillip. She married Donald A. O'Driscoll in 1963 becoming the beloved step-mother to Donald Jr., Maureen (Ralph) Bedel, Geri, Kevin (Marilyn), Elene, and Steve (Debi). Mother-in-Law and kindred spirit to Katy Rosemont. Mary was the amazing Grandmother of Eric (Holly) O'Driscoll, Chris O'Driscoll, Timothy O'Driscoll, Michael (Julianne) Bedel, Constance Bedel, and Diana Lester, and Great Grandmother to many great grandchildren. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a true adventurer at heart, curious and funny, and worldly with a wry wit. Mary was a friend to all, an amazing story teller, a brave trailblazer always displaying grace with a twinkle in her eye. Her daring tales as a servant leader included Mary serving others in the Red Cross in Europe during WWII, bringing that dedication home where she inspired her students as a grade school teacher, was founder/President of the Historical Society in her adopted hometown of Montgomery where she lived for nearly 60 years, a dude rancher (yes cowboys and cows), parishioner/volunteer at All Saints Church, the steward of her beloved Universalist Church, and became known as the "First Lady of Montgomery". Private services to be held Monday February 18th with burial to follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Red Cross. Condolences at gilliganfuneralhomes.com. 29 Lets Go!
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019