Mary Patricia Martin
Cincinnati - Mary Patricia Martin passed to her new life on 23 March 2019 at age 96 at Peninsula Reflections, Colma, CA.
Patricia (McDonald) was born 2 October 1922 in Cincinnati, OH to Rose (Arata) and D. Harry McDonald of Avondale, Cincinnati, OH. She was married on 23 November 1950 at Bellarmine Chapel, Xavier University to Bernard Lee Martin, a Xavier faculty member. She graduated from Mt. Notre Dame Academy, Reading, OH and Our Lady of Cincinnati (Edgecliff College) with a Bachelor of Science degree in June 1944. She and Bernie moved to Buffalo, NY in 1966 and Daly City, CA in 1977 following his appointments to the Deanship of Business Schools at Canisius College and the University of San Francisco, respectively. Before hospice care at Peninsula Reflections, she lived for 15 years at Atria Senior Community in Willow Glen, San Jose, CA. She and Bernie had eight children. She was a most loving mother; grand- and great-grand mother; filled with the joy of life; and a strengthening role model.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Mary Martin (David) Miller and sons Joseph (Carole) Martin, David (Diane) Martin, Patrick (Eileen) Martin, Paul Martin, Timothy (Teresita) Martin, and Christopher Martin (Victoria), as well as her eleven grandchildren: Siân (Christian) Rylander, David Martin, Peter Martin, Michael Miller, Jude Martin, Bridgette Martin, Nathaniel Martin, Stephen Martin, Patrick Martin, Melanie Michels, Jasmine Martin, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bernie, son Michael, and grandson Christopher Michels.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Bellarmine Chapel at Xavier University by Father Tom Lawler, S.J. at 10:00 AM on Saturday, 1 June 2019. Patricia's family will greet friends before and after the Mass. Burial is at St Joseph New Cemetery, 4500 Foley Rd., Cincinnati.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019