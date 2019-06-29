|
Mary R. Lawrence
Cincinnati - (nee Kelley). Loving wife of the late Dale E. Lawrence. Devoted mother of Mark and Colleen, Kathy and Kevin English, Karen and Steve Carlton, Steve and Cheryl, Theresa and Vic Amwake, Amy and Tom Burzynski, and Sharon and Clint Martz, cherished grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Wednesday June 26th, 2019. Age 86 years. Visitation Sunday June 30th from 5 until 8 PM at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Avenue, 45238. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 AM at St. William Catholic Church 4108 W. 8th St. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Every Child Succeeds 3440 Burnet Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45229 www.dwifuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 29, 2019