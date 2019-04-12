|
Mary Rahaley Lahti
Cincinnati - Mary Rahaley Lahti of Cincinnati. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Lahti and the late Albert J. White. Devoted mother of David (Tania) Lahti, Sarah Ann Lahti and Andrew (Jessica) Lahti. Loving grandmother of Isabel Lahti, Daniel Lahti, Donovan Lahti and Giuliana Zegarra and good friend to many of her neighbors, nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Patricia Rahaley McCarthy and Michael Rahaley. Cherished daughter of the late Ann and Robert Rahaley. Mary passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 77. Mary is a graduate of Barat College of the Sacred Heart and the University of Michigan where she met her late husband Daniel. She retired from Bethesda North Hospital after practicing Physical Therapy for twenty nine years. She was a very active member of the Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Symmes Township, and mentor to many high school students at Purcell Marion High School and Holy Family Parish. Mary loved her extended family, neighbors, book club, pilates, her animals and traveling. Family and friends will be received starting at 11am with a Funeral Mass to start at 12 PM on Monday, April 15 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be directed to the of Cincinnati.
