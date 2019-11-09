|
|
Mary Rose Schroeder
Green Township - (Nee Mueller) Beloved wife of the late Edward Schroeder. Loving mother of Edward (Trina), Thomas (the late Polly), Stephen (Stacie), John (Lisa) and James (Sandra) Schroeder. Devoted grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dear sister of the late George and Thomas (Joyce) Mueller. Sister in law of Lois and Jane Mueller. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 82 years of age. Mass of Christian Burial on WEDNESDAY at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Memorial Fund, 1175 Overlook Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019