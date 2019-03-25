Services
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Mary Ruth Smith Obituary
Mary Ruth Smith

West Harrison, IN - (nee Wilson), beloved wife for 60 years of Eugene "Gene" Smith. Loving mother of Jackie (Paul) Nussbaum, Anita Smith (John Swafford), Lisa Smith, Bev (Jeff) Ertel and the late Rick Smith. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear aunt of Kay Sparks and Glenna Jones. Visitation Tuesday, from 11 am until time of funeral services at 1 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd. (Harrison). Memorials may be directed to . neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019
