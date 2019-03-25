|
Mary Ruth Smith
West Harrison, IN - (nee Wilson), beloved wife for 60 years of Eugene "Gene" Smith. Loving mother of Jackie (Paul) Nussbaum, Anita Smith (John Swafford), Lisa Smith, Bev (Jeff) Ertel and the late Rick Smith. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Dear aunt of Kay Sparks and Glenna Jones. Visitation Tuesday, from 11 am until time of funeral services at 1 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd. (Harrison). Memorials may be directed to . neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019