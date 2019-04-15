Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
convent chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
convent chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary O.s.f.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Stella Gampfer O.s.f. Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Stella Gampfer O.s.f. Sr. Obituary
Mary Stella Gampfer, Sr. O.S.F.

Oldenburg - Age 81 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN., is survived by her brothers David, Joseph and Terrance Gampfer. She is preceded in death by her parents Rose (Nee: Goeke) and Charles Gampfer and brother Charles Gampfer. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including Our Lady of Angels in Cincinnati and Fenwick High School in Middletown. Visitation is Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 4036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.com).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.