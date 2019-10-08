|
Mary Susan Edelen Jaeschke
Edgewood, KY - Mary Susan Edelen Jaeschke, age 69 of Edgewood, KY passed away on October 3, 2019, surrounded by family after 21 years of fighting cancer. Born in Lebanon, Kentucky, in 1950, Susan graduated from St. Catharine Academy and earned a BA from Bethel College. Susan had an accomplished career in human resources earning Working Women magazines's "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers" as Director of Employee Relations for TriHealth. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard, granddaughter Mia Burke, brother, Rev. Richard D. Edelen. Susan is survived by her mother, Audrey Dean Hays Edelen; former husband, Rainer Jaeschke; children, Carl Jaeschke (Kelly), Deana Jaeschke Clapp (Ben), Lauren Burke (Mike) and grandchildren Emma and Anna Jaeschke, Riley Gaul, Carlos and Margaret Clapp, Aaron and Aiden Burke and companion, Tom Winkler Funeral Mass is Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 4:00 pm in Springfield, Kentucky. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Dominic School or Dominician Sisters of Peace. Full information at www.halepolinrobinson.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019