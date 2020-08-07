Mary Suzanne Weis
Cincinnati - Mary Suzanne Weis, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Ken Weis, father of John Weis (Karen), Mary Rebecca Weis, Julie Weis (Chris Hudson), and preceded in death by Andrea Weis (Larry Dean), the grandmother of Tullus and Julia Dean, Kenny Weis (Angela) and Andrew Weis, and the great-grandmother of Madison and Benjamin Weis. She passed away peacefully and ready to meet Jesus on August 6, 2020 in the loving presence of her daughter Julie, after a good and blessed life. Suzanne was born February 22, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. One of five siblings, Suzanne was gregarious, selfless and eternally happy from her early days, traits that endured despite the many adversities of her life. Suzanne was a gifted musician with a bright intellect that remained with her to the end, and she was devoted to the church and her family, especially her beloved sister Rita. Suzanne also loved her friends dearly and considered their friendship a blessing, and was grateful for the loving ministry of St. Columban Church. Visitation on Monday, August 10 at the Gilligan Funeral Home (Kenwood) from 8:30 to 9:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am at St. Columban Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland, OH, 45140. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com
