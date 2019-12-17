Resources
Mary T. Kummler

Mary T. Kummler Obituary
Mary T. Kummler

Bridgetown - Beloved mother of Don (late Annette) and John "Butch" (Charlene) Kummler, grandmother of Kimberly (Jeffery) Rutowski, John and Christopher Kummler, Joy (Jon) Newman and Jarret Szoke, great grandmother of 13, dear friend of Laura Jean and her loving daughters and all of her friends from the Cleves Senior Center. Passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at age 98. Visitation Thursday 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Jude Church 5924 Bridgetown Rd. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
