Mary T. Richter
Cincinnati - Mary Richter (nee Thiemann), beloved wife of the late Jack A. Richter. Loving mother of Joanie (Richard) Paulsen, Greg Richter, Lisa (John) Pragar, Mark Richter, Eric Richter, and Laurie (Ed) Exson. Cherished grandmother of 13 and loved great-grandmother of 4. Passed away of natural causes, Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. Age 85. Services to be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (www.mrfh.com).




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
