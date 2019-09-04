|
|
Mary Underhill Guilfoyle
- - Her family—more than 70 strong—was lucky to learn many lessons from Mary Underhill Guilfoyle in her 93 years.
Always eat your dessert first (you might not have room for it later), never leave the house without your lipstick, and for reasons still unknown, save all of your Esther Price chocolate box ribbons.
She also taught all of us, by her unwavering example, how to be an exceptional daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. Actually, Mary didn't have many friends, because once you were in her life, you were family. That's why everyone called her Mama G.
Mary was a firecracker of a woman with a sense of humor that even the cruel grips of dementia couldn't take from her. She took on many roles throughout her life - but the one she treasured most was wife to Donald…their love spanned 75 years, surviving not only World War II, but also raising their nine children. Their legacy lives on through Donald, Jr., Diane, Greg, Deborah, Tim, Jeff, Michael, Bill and Suzanne—as well as 29 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
And while she embraced the role of royal matriarch well, there was nothing she was above when it came to taking care of those she loved. From doing all her own cooking and cleaning for her family of 11 to serving as the president of the PTA at Nativity School, to taking neighborhood kids on outings about town and volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital. Mary inspired all.
With help from her unwavering Catholic faith, Mary dedicated her life to loving the people around her. She ended every conversation with "I love you. Thank you for being mine."
We were the lucky ones to be hers.
And now, she's back to talking Don's ear off, with his 5 o'clock martini in hand, dancing to Old Blue Eyes.
The celebration of Mary's life is on Thursday, September 5 at 10 AM at St. Francis DeSales in East Walnut Hills.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019