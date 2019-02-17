|
Mary Veser
Cincinnati - Mary H. (Miller) Veser, 98 of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. She was born to Mary (nee Sauder) and William Miller on September 25, 1920 in Cincinnati, OH. Mary is survived by her grandson Travis Veser, daughter-in-law Mary Veser, great-granddaughter, Ensley. 2 nieces, 4 nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Charles Veser and sons Gary and Craig Veser. Visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223), on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10AM to 11AM, when funeral services will begin. Memorial donations can be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019