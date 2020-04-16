Resources
Cincinnati - Mary Virginia Bolan, age 96, died on March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel F. Bolan, Sr. loving mother of the late Daniel F. (Kathy) Bolan, Jr., Michael T. (Angela) Bolan, and Deborah Ann (John) Brelitch and the late Patrick T. Bolan, dear grandmother of Erin Lopez, David Brelitch, Natalie, Rachel, Gabrielle, Lauren, and Merrill Bolan, great-grandmother of Logan, Julian, Neo, Roman, Isabelle, Lyra, Eli, Corbin, Faith, Esther Rose, RJ and Aidan. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Private family services will be held and public services may be held later. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements, www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
