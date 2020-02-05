Resources
Mary Virginia (Wade) Judd passed away on February 1, 2020 at the age of 100. She was the beloved wife of the late Clifford Judd, devoted mother of William Judd and loving grandmother of Natalie Schoeny (Raleigh, NC) and Kathryn Biddle (Aiken, SC), loving great grandmother of Mary and Nathan Schoeny (Raleigh, NC) and Lillian Biddle (Aiken, SC). Mary was a much loved mother and grandmother, a former member of The Cincinnati Women's club where she served in many leadership positions, a talented interior designer and a continuing volunteer at Armstrong Church. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Armstrong Church or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
