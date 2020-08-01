Mary Virginia Kumpf



Saylor Park - Mary Virginia "Jinnie" Kumpf, age 98, of Sayler Park, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was born on Dec. 6, 1921 in Cincinnati, Ohio to James & Matilda (nee Pessler) Murray. Virginia married Robert C. Kumpf on April 9, 1942, and they were blessed with 5 children. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert C. Kumpf in 1994; her parents: James & Matilda Murray; & 5 Siblings. Survivors include her loving children: Patrick (Janet) Kumpf, Barbara (Anthony) Martini, Carol (Daniel) Kittle, Jim (Cecelia) Kumpf, Kelly (Michael) Sizemore; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; dear sister: Patricia Shibinski; sister-in-law: Betty Murray. A private mass will be held at St. Aloysius on the Ohio.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store