Cincinnati, OH - WEILER Lisa Anne, age 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Lisa is survived by her two siblings Mark R. (Mary Ann) Weiler and Sally J. Weiler, niece Leigh Anne (Stephen) Apke, nephew Bradley Weiler and niece Melissa (Ryan) McDonald, three great-nephews and one great-niece. Preceded in death by her loving parents Russell H. Weiler and Mary M. Weiler. Lisa will be remembered for her brave spirit, devoted care for her sister, commitment to her family and friends and as an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, April 22, at the Hodapp Funeral Home in West Chester followed by an interment ceremony at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret of York Church at a later date due to the ongoing global pandemic. Memorials may be made to or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020