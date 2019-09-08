Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Mary West
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church
1923 - 2019
Cincinnati - Mary Francis Elwell West, 95, of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Deupree Cottages.

Mary was raised in Hamilton, Ohio where her father was a school principal, her mother a homemaker. She was the youngest of three sisters.

In 1945, Mary graduated from Miami University where she was the president of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Mortar Board, and Delta Omicron honor societies.

With degrees in English and music, Mary returned to her alma mater, Hamilton High School, to teach. She later worked as a copywriter at Stockton West Burkhart, Inc. where she met co-founder and Creative Director Ranald S. West, whom she married in 1953.

Mary pursued her love of music throughout her adult life - taking and teaching piano lessons, participating as an active member of Keyboard Club and The MacDowell Society, enjoying the Cincinnati Symphony, and performing duo-piano programs with her dear friend, Jodelle Crosset.

Over the years, Mary volunteered at the Cincinnati Art Museum, Hyde Park Senior Center, Legacies Shop, and Krohn Conservatory. Mary and Ran were longtime members of Hyde Park Country Club.

Preceded in death by her husband and stepdaughters Patricia Wineland and Margaret Riedinger, Mary leaves stepson Stephen (Jacqueline) West, Broomfield, CO, son-in-law Royal Riedinger; granddaughters Nancy (David) Mathews, Vacaville, CA, Jennifer (Douglas) Wyatt, Columbus, OH, Mary Ellen (Benjamin Cohen) West, Austin, TX, and grandson Randolph (Daphene) Wachs of St. Martin Island; nephews John (Anna) and Richard Howard, and Sharon Howard; as well as eight great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.

Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church. Reception to follow at the Deupree House.

Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested to The Mary Elwell West Scholarship Fund (Fund #1256-001), Miami University Advancement, 725 E. Chestnut Street, Oxford, OH 45056, Tel. 513-529-5957; The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Ranald S. West Memorial Fund (Fund #1327), 720 E. Pete Rose Way, Suite 120, Cincinnati, OH 45202, Tel. 513-768-6158; or the . Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
