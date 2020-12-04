Maryann Burwinkel
Cincinnati - Maryann Burwinkel (nee Fermann) beloved wife of Henry "Hank" Burwinkel, Jr. Loving mother of Paul (Kathy) Burwinkel, Edie Schmidt, Henry "Chip" (Ginny) Burwinkel, III, Beth (Bob) Meyung, Susan (Mark) Bolin, Dan (Angela) Burwinkel, and Julie (Tom) Palermo; Devoted grandmother of Matt (Keeley), Ben (Shelby), and Nick Burwinkel; Anna Schmidt, Kristi (Jim) Goshdigian, Bridget and Adam Schmidt; Amy (Chris) Stamper, Stephanie (Luke) Resczynski, Kevin (Becca) and Kyle Burwinkel; Sarah, Tim (Mallorie) Meyung, Samantha (Luke) Combs, David and Jane Meyung; Emily, Mitchell, Andrew, and Will Bolin; Francis and Perseus Burwinkel; Thomas, Nate, and Jack Palermo. Maryann also leaves behind thirteen great grandchildren. Passed away November 30, 2020, at 84 years.
Maryann lived a full life, filled with laughter, love, and work, with Hank always by her side, and an abundance of family and friends. She was a committed volunteer with numerous organizations, living by the motto of "Those to whom much is given, much is expected."
Private funeral service to be set at a later date at Bellarmine Chapel, and a full celebration of life in the coming year. Please see full obituary at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
.