Marybeth Noes
Springdale - (nee Rieger). Age 66. Passed away on July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert E. Noes. Devoted mother of Angela (Nathan) Ortman and Jennifer (Jay) Chafin. Loving grandmother of Ethan, Logan, Haylie and Charlee. Dear sister of Gerald Rieger. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 6-8pm. Graveside service will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, OH 45249 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. See vorhisandryan.com