MaryDon Redford
MaryDon Redford

Cincinnati - MaryDon Redford, age 99, passed away August 17, 2020. Survived by daughters, Cheryl Hamilton and Denia Redford, granddaughter, Paris Hamilton also survived by extended family and friends. Services will be held, Monday, August 24, at 1100 am Thompson Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Friends may call Monday from 10:00 am until time of service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com. This service begins LiveStreaming 10:45am on her website. Select Media tab.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
