Marylouise Linsinbigler



Titusville - Marylouise Linsinbigler, 74, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Marylouise was born on November 11, 1945 to the late Oliver and Grace Fischer. Marylouise enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune but, most of all she enjoyed her time as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Other than her parents, Marylouise is preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Charles Linsinbigler Sr. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Maryjane Smith, Kathyann Hoffman, Cheryl (Richard) Reisenbeck and Dawn (Anthony) Nelson; son Charles Linsinbigler Jr., fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren.









