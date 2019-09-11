|
Matthew David Snowden
Green Township - Matthew David Snowden, 36, Sept. 6, 2019. Devoted father of Nevaeh Dinkins & Paul Snowden, beloved son of Marie (nee Lipps) & David Snowden, dear brother of Andrew Snowden (Nicole), Visitation Fri., Sept. 13, 5 PM until time of funeral service at 7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, to Addiction Services Council, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019