Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
Green Township - Matthew David Snowden, 36, Sept. 6, 2019. Devoted father of Nevaeh Dinkins & Paul Snowden, beloved son of Marie (nee Lipps) & David Snowden, dear brother of Andrew Snowden (Nicole), Visitation Fri., Sept. 13, 5 PM until time of funeral service at 7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, to Addiction Services Council, c/o the funeral home. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
