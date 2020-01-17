|
Matthew J. Davis
Cinicnnati - Matthew James beloved husband of Kristin (nee Belleman) loving father of Esperanza, Sophia, and Madix Davis, cherished son of James (Patricia) Davis, dear brother of Joyce Romano, Melissa Hull, and Jennifer Gonzales, adored grandson of the late Richard and Evelyn Davis. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. Successful owner of Shadow IT Group. Passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 41. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 21 at 2PM at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Road, Norwood where family will gather with friends starting there starting at 1 PM. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020