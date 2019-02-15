|
|
Matthew J. Johnson
Cincinnati - Matthew J. Johnson, age 42, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, February 9, 2019. He was the beloved son of Jerry and Joy (Otto) Johnson, brother of Nicole Johnson, uncle of Quincy Johnson, fiancé of Jamie Stewart Reed, and stepfather of Ethan and Jocelyn Reed. He is also survived by many other loving members of the Johnson, Otto, and Stewart families.
Matt was especially sweet, charming, funny, sarcastic, smart, and loyal. He loved doing home improvement projects with Jamie and was passionate about coaching girls basketball. His loving spirit will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
In loving memory of Matthew, contributions may be made to the Friars Club, 4300 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45217. Funeral Mass will be 11:00am, Saturday, February 16, 2019 with a visitation from 10-11am at St. Vivian Church, 7600 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45224.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 15, 2019