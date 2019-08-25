|
|
Matthew Patterson Bryan
Cincinnati - Matthew Patterson Bryan, passed away at home in Gypsum CO August 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born November 7th, 1974 in Cincinnati, OH the son of Trish and Rick Bryan. Matt was a graduate of Mariemont High School and Colorado State University. He subsequently remained in Colorado working at Beaver Creek where he met his beautiful wife Claudio Campo from Argentina. They were married in Northport, MI on July 22, 2000, and have three children, Lucia Bella, Primo Malik, and Fausto Mateo. He is also survived by his brother, Rick Bryan and sister Lisi George and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Matt opened The Board Room, a ski shop in Avon Co in 2003 where he was able to combine his passion for snowboarding and love of the outdoors. He created a safe and welcoming environment for children who also loved skateboarding and snowboarding many of whom remain friends today.
Matt's special gift was building lasting friendships and building community. Not only was he able to connect with many people in his chosen town of Gypsum, but also in the town of San Martin de Los Andes, Argentina where his family lived from 2009 to 2012. He fully embraced the Argentine culture and found another home amongst his wife's family. Upon returning to Colorado, he was the owner and operator of Hidden Treasurer Yurts, located in the New York Mountain range, a backcountry skiing business.
Matt was loved by his friends and family for his impish smile, and his adventurous spirit and compassion. He had a gift for making anyone laugh, feel comfortable and enjoy life.
Our sincerest thanks to all the family, friends, and neighbors that have helped Matt and his family during the past year, and continue to do so in his absence.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Brush Creek Pavilion 909 Capitol Street, Eagle, Co. 81631.
A celebration of life is being planned in Cincinnati; more details to come.
In lieu of ?owers, please consider donations, in Matt Bryan's name, to either of the following local organizations. He cared about the mission and supported the goals of these organizations.
The Eagle River Watershed Council:
Money can be deposited through any First Bank in CO in association with the Eagle River Watershed Council to the memo of "Matt Bryan Memorial Account" or checks can be mailed to PO Box 5740 Eagle CO 81631 with "Matt Bryan Memorial Account" in the memo line.
The Snowboard Outreach Society:
An online donation, in Matthew Bryan's name, can be made at sosoutreach.org or checks made to SOS Outreach, with "Matthew Bryan" in the memo line, can be mailed to PO Box 2020 Avon CO 81620.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Farnum Holt Funeral Home, Glenwood Springs CO.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019