|
|
Matthew Patterson Bryan
Gypsum, CO - Matthew Patterson Bryan passed away at home in Gypsum, CO on August 8, 2019. He leaves his wife, Claudia, and three children, Lucia, Primo and Fausto Bryan. Matt is the son of Trish and Rick Bryan, brother to Rick Bryan IV and Lisi George all of Cincinnati, OH. He is also survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati, OH East End.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019