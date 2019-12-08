Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Resources
More Obituaries for Maud March
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maud March

Add a Memory
Maud March Obituary
Maud March

Cincinnati - Maud Rydin March passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. Maud is predeceased by her husband, Perrin George March III, and is survived by her son Perrin IV (Diane) and their children Perrin V, Helena, Estelle, and Oscar; and by her daughter Christina and her children, Maximilian, Augustine, and Bastiaan.

Maud was born in Borås, Sweden and came to Cincinnati to become the "artist in residence" at Our Lady of Cincinnati College in 1962. Maud's art was a lifelong pursuit, and she created beautiful ceramics, batiks, and tapestries. Her work was exhibited in museums on two continents, but it was her friends and family who probably benefited most from her extraordinary talents.

An evening to remember Maud's life is planned for Sunday, December 15 at Cincinnati Country Club from 3-6pm. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maud's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -